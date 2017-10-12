Dramatic video shows what it’s like to drive through California wildfires

KABC-TV REPORTS:

A video shared by the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office shows the dramatic conditions responders face when driving through the wildfires.

“One of our Deputies working the night the Fire began shot a quick video of the conditions the Deputies and Fire Personnel were facing at the onset of the Fire,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The video was shot near the area of Franz Valley Rd, where the fire entered Sonoma County.

The department said that the response to the fire shows the bravery of the community.