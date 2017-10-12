‘Disgusted’ Obamas were star-struck by Hollywood mogul Weinstein’s access, cash

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – DAVE BOYER

Barack and Michelle Obama now say they are “disgusted” by Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment accusations. But as president and first lady, oh my, how they loved the movie mogul’s cash and Hollywood glitz.

As a powerful pipeline to the Democrats’ cash machine in the entertainment industry, Mr. Weinstein raised millions of dollars for Mr. Obama’s presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

He and his wife, Georgina Chapman, hosted Mr. Obama for a high-end fundraiser at their home overlooking Long Island Sound in Westport, Connecticut, in August 2012. Other guests included actress Anne Hathaway, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.

“Obviously, Harvey and Georgina have just been great friends and have done so much for us, not just in this election but in the previous one,” Mr. Obama said in a dining room with two gold Oscar statues perched on a shelf.

Turning to Miss Hathaway, who had just appeared in the Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises,” the president gushed, “She was the best thing in it. She’s spectacular.”

The actress blushed and smiled coyly.