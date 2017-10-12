Dianne Feinstein gets a Democratic primary challenger: Report

THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER – AL WEAVER

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., will face a Democratic primary challenger when she seeks her fifth full term in the U.S. Senate.

Kevin de Leon, California’s Democratic Senate leader, said he will run against Feinstein, 84, according to CNN.

De Leon has started calling local officials and labor leaders in the state as he gets ready to campaign against Feinstein, who announced her plans to run for re-election on Monday.

California progressives have questioned Feinstein in recent months, especially after her August comments where she claimed President Trump could be a “good president.” Feinstein has drawn the ire of supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after she said Sanders “isn’t a Democrat.”