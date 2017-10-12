Cannabis legalization coming to LA

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – ROBIN ABCARIAN

like countless Californians in the last few years, Roberta Koz Wilson and her brother Jeff saw the coming revolution in cannabis and decided they wanted a piece of it.

Or in their case, a bite.

Using a recipe perfected by their mother, they created Dr. Norm’s Cookie Co., a Los Angeles-based edible cannabis company named after their father.

Its tasty psychoactive products are available in at least 70 Southern California dispensaries. At the moment, they are sold to patients who have a doctor’s recommendation for pot.

Come January, anyone over 21 will be able to imbibe them for pleasure. That is, if the Kozes are still in business.

Like so many other cannabis entrepreneurs, the Kozes are desperate to operate in the light, to be licensed and regulated, to pay their taxes. They are waiting for the city of Los Angeles to tell them how to do that.