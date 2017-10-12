Canadian husband of American woman ‘refuses to board US plane in fear he will be punished for his previous marriage to a terror suspect’

DAILY MAIL – JENNIFER SMITH

A Canadian man who was rescued from his terrorist captors along with his American wife and their three children after spending five years as hostages refused to board a US military plane on Thursday over fears he will now face punishment over his first marriage to a known terror suspect.

Caitlan Coleman, 31, was given back to US commandos along with her husband Joshua Boyle, 34, and their three young children after being rescued by Pakistani special forces late on Wednesday night.

They were being transported from one location to another by their Haqqani-network captors when Pakistani forces ambushed their convoy and rescued them.

President Trump celebrated their release as a joint effort between US and Pakistani officials on Thursday.

However, Canadian officials told CNN on Thursday that Boyle is refusing to get on a US military plane.