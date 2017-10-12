Babysitter forced 4-year-old boy to perform sex acts on her

THE HOUSTON CHRONICLE – FARES SABAWI

San Antonio police arrested an 18-year-old woman Thursday night who is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy.

The woman, Esmeralda Medellin, allegedly committed the sexual assault on March 28, while she was babysitting the child, according to an arrest affidavit.

The child told his mother Medellin made him perform a sexual act on her, authorities said.

The mother called police while Medellin was still in the home, according to the affidavit.

Medellin and the child were both taken to the hospital for a sexual assault examination after police arrived, officials said.

Officers then took Medellin to police headquarters, where she gave a voluntary statement denying the allegations. She was released after her statement, according to the affidavit.

When detectives received the results of the examinations on Aug. 16, the boy’s DNA was found on Medellin’s breast, according to the affidavit. Male DNA was also found on her genitals, but the sample was not sufficient enough to make a positive comparison.