Actress Emma Thompson: “Endemic” to Hollywood; Weinstein just the “top of a a very particular iceberg.”

DEADLINE – GREG EVANS

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson calls Harvey Weinstein a predator in a new interview with the BBC, and says the disgraced Miramax co-founder is just “the top of a very particular iceberg.”

Emma Thompson tells us the Harvey Weinstein allegations are just the tip of the iceberg of a wider and systemic problem in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/VDxswrUP5Z — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 12, 2017

In the interview set to air later today on BBC Newsnight, the Howards End actress says harassment is “endemic” to the Hollywood system, and that Weinstein is “at the top of the ladder of a system of harassment and belittling and bullying and interference and what my mother would have referred to in the olden days as ‘pestering.’ .

Recalling the euphemism of earlier times, Thompson says, “‘Is he pestering you?’ That’s the word we used to use in the olden days, if you recall. This has been part of our world, women’s world, since time immemorial. So what we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, the crisis of extreme masculinity, which is this sort of behavior…”