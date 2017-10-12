Actor James Van Der Beek says male executive groped him

PAGE SIX – LIA EUSTACHEWICH

James Van Der Beek has come forward as a victim of sexual harassment, saying he’s had “my ass grabbed by older, powerful men.”

Without naming names, the actor made the stunning disclosure early Thursday in a series of tweets about Harvey Weinstein’s sex scandal.

“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger…,” Van Der Beek wrote, adding, “I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”

The 40-year-old father of four rose to fame as Dawson Leery on the hit WB show “Dawson’s Creek” in the late 1990s. The series, which ran for six seasons, also starred Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams.