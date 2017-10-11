WEINSTEIN HIRES LAWYER TO ATTACK ACCUSERS

DAILY MAIL – CHEYENNE ROUNDTREE

Harvey Weinstein is hiring a new lawyer who plans to discredit the women who have spoken out about the sexual harassment and assault they allegedly faced at the hands of the famed producer, DailyMail.com has exclusively learned.

Los Angeles lawyer Patricia ‘Patty’ Glaser will represent Weinstein in wake of the several damaging allegations that were revealed in an explosive New York Times report on Thursday, sources told DailyMail.com

The top Hollywood litigator will take over for Lisa Bloom, who championed herself as a women’s advocate in the past, after the celebrity attorney quit over the weekend.

Sources exclusively told DailyMail.com that Glaser’s plan of attack is to go after the victims who have claimed that Weinstein sexually assaulted them and to also sue his company after he was fired from his own film studio on Sunday.