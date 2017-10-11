Video of fatal attack on Kim Jong Nam shown at trial

THE NEW YORK POST/AP:

Security videos showing the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader being attacked at a Malaysian airport and the two suspects hurrying away afterward were presented at their murder trial Wednesday.

Kim Jong Nam was seen arriving at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur international airport the morning of Feb. 13 and moving to a check-in area. A woman identified in court as Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong approaches Kim at the check-in counter and clasps both hands on his face from behind.

Police officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz testified that the second suspect, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, can’t be seen attacking Kim, but he identified her as a person seen in the video running away in a different direction.