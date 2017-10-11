‘Suicidal’ Harvey Weinstein begs stranger for a ride in LA

DAILY MAIL – CHRIS SPARGO

Members of the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the home of Harvey Weinstein’s oldest daughter on Wednesday morning for a welfare call.

That visit was prompted by a call from Lily Weinstein, 22, to authorities stating that her father was suicidal according to TMZ.

Weinstein and his daughter had been in a heated argument earlier that morning, which riled up the disgraced movie mogul so much that he began to flag down a random drive and demanded that the man take him away in his vehicle.

‘You’re making it worse,’ Harvey allegedly screamed at his daughter, who was eventually able to get him back in the house.

An LAPD source confirmed that officers responded to a call and stayed on the scene for 30 minutes after arriving around 10:30am, and that there were no arrests.