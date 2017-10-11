Prison riot leaves over a dozen dead, several badly injured

NEW YORK POST/ AP REPORTS:

At least 13 inmates died in a prison riot in northern Mexico that authorities ended with lethal force, a state security official said late Tuesday.

Spokesman Aldo Fasci said the riot occurred at the state prison in Cadereyta and the death toll could climb because eight people were in critical condition.

All afternoon Tuesday, desperate families battled authorities outside the prison gates, demanding information about their relatives inside as black smoke poured from several points inside the facility.

Several hours of attempted negotiations failed and police using non-lethal force were unable to quell the riot, Fasci said. So authorities decided to use lethal force to protect the lives of the guards and the prisoners.