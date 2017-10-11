North Korea claims Trump has ‘lit the wick of WAR’

EXPRESS UK – WILL KIRBY

NORTH Korea’s foreign minister has accused President Donald Trump of lighting “the wick of war” with his repeated insults and threats amid growing World War 3 fears.

Ri Yong Ho, Pyongyang’s foreign minister, hit out at the US President and said the tensions will not be settled with words.

He said: “With his bellicose and insane statement at the United Nations, Trump, you can say, has lit the wick of a war against us.

“We need to settle the final score, only with a hail of fire, not words.”

President Trump has repeatedly hinted at conflict and recent tweets suggest military action is still considered an option.