MGM says police timeline of Vegas massacre ‘may not be accurate’

NEW YORK POST – CHRIS PEREZ

MGM issued a statement Tuesday night questioning the “most recent” timeline that was provided by police for the Las Vegas massacre — saying it “may not be accurate.”

“This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts,” said MGM Resorts spokesperson Debra DeShong. “As evidenced by law enforcement briefings over the past week, many facts are still unverified and continue to change as events are under review. We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publicly, and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”

DeShong added, “We understand the public’s desire for information and the importance of getting our community and the public at large the information they deserve, and we are doing everything we can to support law enforcement’s efforts to do so. Therefor, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time on what remains an open matter for law enforcement.”