Long-buried letter recounts horror of Auschwitz prisoner forced to burn fellow Jews

THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – CHRISTOPHER BRENNAN

A letter that spent decades buried underground recounts the horror of a Jewish man forced to move the bodies of his fellow prisoners at Auschwitz.

Marcel Nadjari, a Jewish merchant from Greece deported by the Nazis to the death camp in Poland, buried his account in a thermos, hoping that one day it might tell his family and the world about the brutality there.

The letters were near completely illegible when the thermos was uncovered in 1980, though historians using a new imaging technique have now been able to reconstruct what Nadjari said about working at the camp’s gas chambers.

After deciphering the letter, Russian-born historian Pavel Polian is set to publish his findings in the Munich-based Institute of Contemporary History’s magazine this month, German and Swiss media reported.