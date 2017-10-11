IS WEINSTEIN SEEKING TREATMENT OR PULLING A POLANSKI TO AVOID ARREST?

DAILY MAIL – JAMES WILKINSON

Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, has announced that she is leaving the movie mogul after a string of women claimed that he had sexually harassed or assaulted them.

‘My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,’ she told People.

‘Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.’

At the same time as Chapman made the announcement, Weinstein made a departure of his own – to Europe, by private jet.

There he will undergo therapy for sex addiction and behavioral issues, TMZ reported.