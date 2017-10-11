Hotel maintenance worker recalls dodging Stephen Paddock’s bullets minutes before he shot at Las Vegas crowd

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – TERRENCE CULLEN

A hotel engineer at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino says he radioed for help as soon as gunman Stephen Paddock started shooting at him and a security guard.

“I could feel them (bullets) pass right behind my head,” engineer Stephen Schuck told NBC News’ “Today” on Wednesday. “Something hit me in the back.”

Schuck was on a higher level of the Las Vegas hotel on Oct. 1 when he got a call to look at a fire exit door that wouldn’t open on the 32nd floor.

That’s the same floor where Paddock would fire on a concert 1,200 feet below, killing at least 58 people.