HELP NEEDED FOR FIRE VICTIMS

Donation Drive Being Held at College of Marin Wednesday and Thursday – Help Those Affected by the Area Fires

Dear College of Marin Community,

Our hearts are with those who have been affected and need support from the unfortunate fires in Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Napa County, to name just a few locations.

In an effort to support those most affected, the College of Marin will be collecting donations today Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 and tomorrow, Thursday, October 12th, 2017. Tables will be set up on the Kentfield campus along the bridge from Lot 6. Each table will be labeled with the various items that shelters need. The items that are most needed include:

Blankets and pillows

Diapers (babies and adults), feminine products

Paper towels, forks and spoons

Cots, blow up beds and any bedding

Non-perishable foods, baby food, formula, dry and canned pet food

Personal Hygiene Products (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, baby wipes)

Personal Protection Equipment (Face masks, latex gloves, etc.)

Bandaids

Phone chargers

Kids coloring books, children’s books,and coloring supplies

Any students and families who are affected by the fires can come get the supplies directly from the donation tables at COM.

Monetary donations can be made directly to Red Cross at any time by dialing 1-800 RED CROSS or make a one time donation of $10 by texting REDCROSS to 90999.

We will keep you posted should circumstances change. Thank you for your support and please reach out for help if needed.

Cover Photo Credit: Twitter User KentPhoto