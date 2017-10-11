‘Pure devastation’: At least 17 dead as firefighters struggle to contain California fires

THE WASHINGTON POST – CARA STRICKLAND, SCOTT WILSON, BREENA KERR, KRISTINE PHILLIPS

A series of deadly Northern California wildfires regained momentum Wednesday as winds whipped back up, pushing blazes through parched hills and vineyards and prompting additional evacuations from an arc of flames that has killed at least 17 people, destroyed more than 2,000 buildings and battered the region’s renowned wine-growing industry.

Local officials ordered a fresh round of mandatory evacuations in flame-battered Sonoma County, where at least 11 people have died and about 180 remain missing. One of the massive fires that has been ravaging the region since Sunday advanced overnight toward populated areas, prompting the additional evacuations, Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff Brandon Jones said.

The two biggest wine-country fires, known as Tubbs and Atlas, grew overnight as conditions worsened and had torched a combined 54,000 acres by Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.