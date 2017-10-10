University of Hawaii sends email titled ‘in the event of a nuclear attack’

THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – CHRISTOPHER BRENNAN

Now on offer at University of Hawaii, Nuclear War 101: How to Start Worrying and Fear the Bomb.

Students at the Aloha State school received an email Monday with the subject line “in the event of a nuclear attack.”

The message sent Cold War-style shivers down the spines of those not accustomed to the “duck and cover” drills of the 1950s, though the current threat is from the isolated regime of Kim Jong Un.

“In light of concerns about North Korea missile tests, state and federal agencies are providing information about nuclear threats and what to do in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack and radiation emergency,” says the email procured by Hawaii News Now.