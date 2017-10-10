Trump summons US Generals to White House WAR ROOM over North Korea

THE DAILY STAR – HENRY HOLLOWAY

Trump is reported to have held a briefing on North Korea at the White House along with US National Security Council.

The situation room often hosts “war councils” during times of conflict, and was famously where Barack Obama monitored the mission to kill Osama bin Laden.

Tensions between the US and North Korea have been worsening as Kim refuses to give up his quest for nuclear capable ICBMs.

Yesterday, General James Mattis warned the US Army to “stand ready” for war with North Korea – and he was in today’s major meeting.

However, the US have repeatedly said diplomacy is the preferred solution to the crisis.