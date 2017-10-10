Sonoma and Napa wineries hit hard by Wine Country fires

KCRA – TV:

As massive fires burn through Napa and Sonoma counties, the epicenters of the American wine industry, winery owners were left trying to determine the extent of the damage to vineyards, their homes and their businesses, many of which have burned and more of which have been evacuated.

Many vintners are preparing for the worst.

My heart goes out to my good friend Ray Signorello. #napafire @SigVin pic.twitter.com/oxOPKPibWv — Bruce McLeod (@McLeodluck) October 9, 2017

Joe Nielsen drove over to Donelan Family Wines, where he is the winemaker, around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. He saw the industrial park at Coffey Lane in flames, blocked off by fire trucks. By 10 a.m., it was clear that his winery had been spared, though homes just across the street were singed.