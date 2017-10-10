Sheriff says Paddock shot security guard before opening fire on festival

THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL- RAHCEL CROSBY, BLAKE APGAR

Las Vegas police released new details Monday about what occurred in the days and minutes before the mass shooting on the Strip, raising new questions about why it took about an hour for officers to enter the gunman’s hotel suite.

Six minutes before Mandalay Bay shooter Stephen Paddock sprayed gunfire onto the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds on Oct. 1, he shot hotel security guard Jesus Campos, Sheriff Joe Lombardo revealed Monday.

The sheriff said last week that Campos was injured well after 58 people had been fatally shot and nearly 500 others were hurt. But after revealing the new timeline Monday during a news conference, Lombardo offered little explanation for the discrepancy, citing the ongoing investigation.