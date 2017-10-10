Resource for short-term emergency housing for Sonoma County fire victims and senior citizens.” from Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety

From The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety:

Sonoma County homeowners or renters who have extra bedrooms, garage space, couch space or second dwelling units and would be willing to offer short term housing for Sonoma County senior citizen fire victims, please read below. Sonoma County displaced seniors need your assistance.

Coddingron Mobile Home Park in Rohnert Park 12+ homes destroyed. Trader Joe’s nearby burned. #sonomafire @abc7newsbayarea Devastating. pic.twitter.com/otPrWCNQwa — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 9, 2017

SHARE Sonoma County is offering a Home Sharing Program to provide affordable housing and help seniors “age in place”. SHARE (Shared Housing and Resource Exchange) can faciliatate secure home shares for homeowners and renters who are currently displaced by the Sonoma Complex Fires. Please see the attached flyer for further information. SHARE will handle background checks, and coordination.