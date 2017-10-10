More than 100 reported missing as wildfires devastate California

NEW YORK POST/AP:

A Northern California county says it has received more than 100 missing-person reports as family and friends scramble to locate loved ones while wildfires ravage the state.

Scott Alonso, communications director for Sonoma County, says the reports have come via calls to a hotline the county set up for the missing.

It is possible that many or most of the missing are safe but simply can’t be reached because of the widespread loss of cell service and other communications.