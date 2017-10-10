IRAN: ‘ALL OPTIONS ON TABLE’ IF US BLACKLISTS REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

JERUSALEM POST/REUTERS:

President Donald Trump will make an announcement later this week on an “overall Iran strategy,” including whether to decertify the international deal curbing Tehran’s nuclear program, the White House said on Tuesday.

“The Americans are supporting Daesh (Islamic State). That’s why they are angry with the Revolutionary Guards. But they are too small to be able to harm the Revolutionary Guards,” Ali Akbar Velayati, the top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

“Whatever they do we will take reciprocal measures. We have all options on the table,” he added.