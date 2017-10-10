Florida Wants To Control Painkiller Prescriptions Because So Many People Are Overdosing

THE DAILY CALLER – STEVE BIRR

Officials in Florida are attempting to cut down on prescription drug abuse rates by placing a strict limit on opioid painkiller scripts for first time fills.

Republican state Sen. Aaron Bean filed a bill Monday that puts a seven-day limit on the initial prescriptions of opioids to a patient for short-term pain management. The proposal aims to reduce the number of people that become unwittingly addicted to opioid painkillers after being prescribed the potent drugs by a doctor, reports the Sun Sentinel.

The bill will allow doctors to prescribe up to a 30-day supply of opioid painkillers for script renewals. It will also require doctors to run patient names through Florida’s prescription drug monitoring database before issuing prescriptions to cut down on patient doctor shopping.