Elderly couple dies in Atlas Peak Fire

KTVU-TV REPORTS:

A Napa couple died in their home at the Silverado Resort in the Atlas Peak fire.

According to their granddaughter Ruby Gibney, Charles, also known as Peach, and Sara Rippey were unable to escape from their home, located on Atlas Peak Road, and died in the blaze.

Gibney tells KTVU Peach had just turned 100 and Sara was 99. The couple had recently celebrated 75 years of marriage.

Gibney says her grandparent’s home “was quickly ravaged by the fire, and they were unable to get out in time and tragically died in the fire.” Peach and Sara are immensely loved and missed.”