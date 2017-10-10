Donald Trump ‘to visit NORTH KOREA border next month’

THE DAILY STAR – RACHEL O’DONOGHUE

The US President will potentially travel to the Demilitarized Zone on the Korean border in early November when he visits South Korea, a defence source said.

The White House has reportedly sent a team of officials to the Peninsula to check potential sites for Trump’s “special activity” when he is there.

“They looked around Panmunjom and Observation Post Ouellette,” the source said while speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“Truce village” Panmunjom and the observation post are both within the heavily-fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and are literally a stone’s throw away from the regime.

Trump is widely expected to send a message to North Korea – either verbally or “kinetically” – when he makes the foreign visit.