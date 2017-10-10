Director Rob Reiner slams Harvey Weinstein

DAILY MAIL – VALERIE EDWARDS

Director Rob Reiner slammed Harvey Weinstein at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday, but assured his audience that President Donald Trump is far worse.

‘Harvey Weinstein did a bad thing. He did a really bad thing,’ said Reiner, during an interview with BuzzFeed film critic Alison Willmore.

‘There’s no defending that. It’s horrible,’ said Reiner, whose movie LBJ, which stars Woody Harrelson, screened over the weekend.

Reiner took the opportunity to join Hollywood stars who have denounced the media mogul since the bombshell allegations emerged last week.