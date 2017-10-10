AUDIO: Weinstein Tried To Coerce A Woman Into Watching Him Shower

THE DAILY CALLER – AMBER RANDALL/ Cover Photo: Nick Step

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein reportedly pressured a young model to watch him while he took a shower, according to audio released Tuesday by The New Yorker.

Weinstein, in conversation with Gutierrez, admits to groping her. Here’s the audio: https://t.co/zSQbK5NV0c pic.twitter.com/vmrrSUp43w — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 10, 2017

The New Yorker published audio from a New York Police Department operation, reportedly from a 2015 encounter between Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez and Weinstein in his hotel. While the two stood in the hallway outside his hotel room, Weinstein tells Gutierrez about the actresses he has helped while trying to get her into his room while he showers.

“You must come here now,” Weinstein says in the audio while Gutierrez resists. “Please. Now you’re embarrassing me.”