As deadly fires ravage California’s wine country, officials are ‘preparing for further fatalities’

THE WASHINGTON POST – CARA STRICKLAND, SCOTT WILSON, BREENA KERR, KRISTINE PHILLIPS

After battling massive, fast-moving wildfires that have killed at least 11 people and torched 107,000 acres across California, most of them in wine country, firefighters are hoping for some reprieve Tuesday morning as strong winds that fanned flames the day before continue to weaken.

The Signorello winery is gone. Some great memories there 😢 pic.twitter.com/LrXNih8SFj — My Tootie (@Show_Yer_Tweets) October 10, 2017

Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director for Cal Fire, said winds have slowed to single-digit speeds, down from the 50 to 60 mph gusts reported Monday.

“That’s given us a good opportunity to make progress on these fires,” Berlant said. “We’re hoping to continue to see less wind and cooler temperatures. That combination is a welcome sight compared to what we dealt with just 24 hours ago.”

The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the North Bay area, which includes at least three counties affected by the fires, to hover between the lower to mid-70s for the rest of the week, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph.