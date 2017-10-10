5 Days Later, Hillary Clinton Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein

Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton released a statement Tuesday distancing herself from top Democratic fundraiser and disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein — five days after the New York Times first published explosive allegations of sexual harassment against him.

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,” Clinton said in a statement, tweeted out by former campaign communications director Nick Merrill. “The behavior described by the women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”