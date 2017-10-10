Northern California death toll rises to 11 as fires continue statewide

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – SONALI KOHLI, PAIGE ST. JOHN

As the number of people confirmed dead in Northern California fires rose to 11, officials are hoping that winds will lessen enough Tuesday to allow firefighters to get a handle on the fires that have ravaged upwards of 100,000 acres.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department confirmed late Monday night that one person in the county had died, according to Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant. The majority of the fatalities are from Sonoma County, where huge swaths of the city of Santa Rosa were leveled in flames from the Tubbs fire. Seven people have died in Sonoma County, two in Napa County and one in Mendocino County, Berlant said.