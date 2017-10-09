WY high school takes fire over English quiz answer about ‘shooting at Trump’

EAG NEWS – VICTOR SKINNER

A Wyoming high school is under fire after parents exposed an online student quiz that offered “shooting at Trump” as one of the multiple choice answers.

An unidentified English teacher at Jackson Hole High School gave students a multiple choice quiz on Thursday about George Orwell’s novel “Animal Farm” that included a question that many are pointing to as an example of the district’s “liberal bias,” the Jackson Hole News and Guide reports.

“Napoleon has a gun fired for a new occasion. What is the new occasion?” the quiz read.

Possible answers included “He was shooting at Trump,” “His birthday,” “For completion of the windmill,” or “To scare off the attackers of Animal Farm.”

Jim McCollum told the news site he did a double-take when his son showed him a screenshot he took of the test.

“I had to read it two times,” McCollum said. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

McCollum, a Jackson Hole High School graduate and Trump supporter, shared the quiz on Facebook, where it was shared widely and generated a lot of angry comments.