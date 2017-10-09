Vegas killer described his unusual habits in 2013 testimony

CNN – SCOTT GLOVER, KYUNG LAH He was a nocturnal creature who gambled all night and slept all day.He took Valium at times for anxiousness, and had the doctor who prescribed it to him on retainer.

He wagered up to a million dollars a night, but wandered around glitzy Las Vegas casinos in sweatpants and flip-flops, and carried his own drink into the high rollers’ area because he didn’t want to tip the waitresses too much.

This was Stephen Paddock as he saw himself four years before he opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers, killing at least 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern American history

The details are contained in a 97-page court deposition obtained exclusively by CNN. Paddock was deposed October 29, 2013 as part of a civil lawsuit against the Cosmopolitan Hotel, where he slipped and fell on a walkway in 2011.