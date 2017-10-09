Sudanese UN worker pulls diplomatic immunity card over groping allegations

THE NEW YORK POST – TINA MOORE, MAX JAEGER

A Sudanese man who groped a woman in a Manhattan bar early Sunday and then tried to give cops the slip when they questioned him about it got off scot free — because he’s a diplomat, according to police sources.

Hassan Salih, 36, grabbed the 23-year-old victim’s butt and breast while dancing at Third Avenue’s Bar None around 2:25 a.m., sources said.

The woman complained to a bouncer about the pervy patron, so the bouncer detained Salih until police could arrive.

But while cops were interviewing Salih and his victim, the man tried to run, so cops cuffed him and put him in a police cruiser, sources said.

But Salih pulled his diplomatic immunity card, and was allowed to go free after investigators confirmed he works for the United Nations.