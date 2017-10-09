Twitter blocks Marsha Blackburn’s pro-life Senate campaign ad

WASHINGTON EXAMINER – GABBY MORRONGIELLO

A digital ad by Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn was blocked by Twitter on Monday after the company claimed it contained an “inflammatory statement” related to abortion.

The two-minute ad, in which Blackburn describes herself as “100 percent pro-life,” began appearing online after she announced her bid for the Tennessee Senate seat that GOP Sen. Bob Corker plans to retire from next year.

Blackburn led a special congressional investigation into Planned Parenthood’s operations after a pro-life activist group released a series of undercover videos in 2015, showing officials within the organization discussing the use of aborted fetal tissue for medical research. In her ad, Blackburn took credit for shutting down those activities.