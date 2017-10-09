Trump administration sends Congress three-part immigration reform agenda

THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER – ANNA GIARITELLI

President Trump will propose to Congress an immigration reform agenda focused on border security, interior enforcement, and the creation of a merit-based visa system, a senior White House official told reporters Sunday evening.

In response to speaking with interagencies and rank-and-file lawmakers, the administration compiled a list of to-do items as Congress mulls over how to respond to the winding down of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The White House official made no mention of DACA, former President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive action, but said the three items on the administration’s proposal represent the top line findings of what various federal departments said was necessary to reform. The administration is expected to share its plan with Congress this week.