South Korea prepared to bomb the North’s electrical grid

NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

South Korea is prepared to use non-lethal graphite bombs — also known as “blackout bombs” — to short-circuit the North’s electrical grid in the event of a nuclear war, according to a report.

The bomb works by spreading a cloud of extremely fine, chemically treated carbon graphite filaments over electric facilities, military sources told South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development developed the weapon as a key component of the country’s Kill Chain pre-emptive strike program.

“All technologies for the development of a graphite bomb led by the ADD have been secured. It is in the stage where we can build the bombs anytime,” a military official told Yonhap.