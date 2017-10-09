Santa Rosa under siege as huge fire carves path of destruction; Video shows patients being evacuated

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – SONALI KOHLI, JAVIER PANZAR, PAIGE ST. JOHN

Santa Rosa was under siege Monday from a wildfire that quickly burned 20,000 acres and had residents running for their lives.

Incredible video of patients being evacuated from Kaiser Hospital in #SantaRosa #NapaFire pic.twitter.com/cxF686RSnP — Jason Martinez (@10NewsJason) October 9, 2017

The Tubbs fire broke out near the northern end of the city, forcing the evacuations of hundreds of homes as well as two hospitals. Witnesses said homes and businesses had burned but it was not clear how many.

The area of Fountaingrove appeared to be particularly hard hit, with photos showing numerous homes as well as the landmark inn on fire. Officials said homes were also lost in the community of Kenwood and at a mobile home park off the 101 Freeway.

Firefighters were also battling flames that had badly damaged a Hilton resort in the Fountaingrove area.

While many evacuation centers were set up, some were filled to capacity due to the large number of people fleeing.