Niqab Wearer Attacks Woman After Being Reminded About Burqa Ban

BREITBART – CHRIS TOMLINSON

A female teacher was attacked in Vienna by a woman wearing a full-face Islamic veil, or niqab, after telling the woman the garment is now banned in the country.

The attack occurred on the busy Mariahilfestrasse shopping street earlier this week near the Zieglergasse subway station. The teacher politely told the Muslim woman that the veil was banned in Austria and initially the Muslim ignored her. Things became heated and an argument culminated with the Muslim throwing the teacher to the ground, Kronen Zeitung reports.

After pushing the teacher to the ground, the Muslim woman told her that the ban on the burqa did not apply to her. Shortly after the incident, police arrived on the scene and took the side of the teacher and arrested the Muslim woman.