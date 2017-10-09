Nigeria: Monkey Pox Epidemic Cases Rise to 13

THIS DAY AFRICA – ERNEST CHINWO, EMMANUAL ADDEH

At least 13 suspected cases of the new Monkey Pox viral disease were being treated at an isolation ward at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, THISDAY learnt on Friday.

This is as the Rivers State government yesterday night dismissed rumours that the dreaded monkey pox virus had spread to a local government in the state, clarifying that there was no reported case in its domain.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Chike Princewill, was earlier yesterday quoted of having said that three cases of the virus were reported in the Port Harcourt metropolis. The cases were said to have been discovered on Thursday night at Rumoulumeni, Eneka and Psychiatric Road areas of Port Harcourt. But in a statement yesterday night, Princewill denied the reports and said the suspected cases had been ruled out as they were mere severe symptom of other ailments.

It was also gathered that in Bayelsa, over 50 persons were being actively traced at different locations in the state following the outbreak of the disease which had also infected a medical doctor who came in contact with the patients.