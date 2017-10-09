Lawmaker takes first step to remove Columbus Day in NYC

NEW YORK POST – SHARL LOGAN, NATALIE MUSUMECI

A radical Brooklyn lawmaker on Monday introduced a new state bill to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, as he slammed the famed explorer as a “murderer.”

“This land that all of us inhabit is stolen land – stolen from the indigenous people who were slaughtered and forced onto reservations,” Assemblyman Charles Barron told The Post , adding “they should be recognized in replace of Columbus Day.”

Barron described Columbus as a “colonizer” who “enslaved Africans and slaughtered indigenous people.”

“He deserves scorn, not glorification,” he added.

Bill A8676 states: “Renaming the holiday is a small beginning in recognizing indigenous people for their historic ongoing contributions to history, culture and economic life.”

“Not only did Columbus not discover America, some historians say he never even stepped foot on American soil,” Barron said.