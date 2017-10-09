Ex-Times reporter says Oscar winners called in to help Weinstein out of 2004 jam

FOX NEWS – BRIAN FLOOD

The New York Times shocked Hollywood last week with the explosive story of sexual harassment accusations against Harvey Weinstein, which resulted in the mogul being fired from his own company. Now a former Times reporter claims the paper could have exposed Weinstein over a decade ago but the story was watered down by editors after a visit from Weinstein, and calls from two of Hollywood’s biggest names.

TheWrap CEO and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman published a story on Sunday night detailing a 2004 incident in which she was given “the green light to look into oft-repeated allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein,” when she was a “fairly new reporter at The New York Times” but the story was never published.

Waxman said it was “believed that many” of the allegations against Weinstein occurred overseas, so she traveled to Rome and tracked down Fabrizio Lombardo, the person who ran Miramax Italy. Citing “multiple accounts,” Lombardo “had no film experience and his real job was to take care of Weinstein’s women needs,” she wrote.