Christopher Columbus Statue in Chicago Defaced Again on Columbus Day

CBS CHICAGO:

In the second act of vandalism in three days, a statue of Christopher Columbus was found defaced in the Little Italy neighborhood on Columbus Day.

Red paint was splattered on the statue in Arrigo Park, at 801 S. Loomis St.

The words “mass murderer” and “decolonise” were spray painted on the sidewalk next to the statue.

The same statue also was vandalized early Saturday. Police said three males on bicycles were spotted defacing the statue shortly after midnight, and the suspects tried to ride away when a witness confronted them.