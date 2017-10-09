California wine country wildfires kill at least 10, force tens of thousands to evacuate

FOX NEWS REPORTS:

Several raging wind-whipped fires killed at least 10 people and forced massive evacuations Monday in the area around California’s world-famous wine country, as Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency and officials estimated at least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings were destroyed.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Director Ken Pimlott said an estimated 20,000 people have been evacuated as 14 large fires are zero percent contained. The fires are burning throughout an eight-county swath of Northern California, including Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

At least ten people have died as a result of the burning wildfires, officials said Monday night. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that seven deaths were reported in Sonoma County.