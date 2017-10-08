Vice President Pence walks out of Colts game after 49ers’ anthem protests

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – VALERIE RICHARDSON

Vice President Mike Pence walked out of Sunday’s NFL game in Indianapolis after 23 San Francisco 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem.

Shortly thereafter, Mr. Pence said in a tweet that, “I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

“At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.”

The former Indiana governor, Mr. Pence added, “I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.”