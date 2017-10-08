Paris girl, 10, hospitalised after bullies ‘beat her up for being Jewish’

METRO UK – ASHITHA NAGESH

A 10-year-old girl had to be rushed to hospital after bullies reportedly beat her up for being Jewish. The pupil, who goes to school in Paris’s 18th arrondissement, was verbally and physically bullied by classmates for several days in a row.

It was confirmed at hospital that she had suffered injuries to her ribs and abdomen, and would take 10 days to recover. The girl’s mum reported the incident to the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism (BNVCA), France’s anti-Semitism watchdog, which is now calling for the police to investigate.

The mum claims the school failed to take appropriate measures to punish the bullies and protect her child. Paris’s Local Education Authority confirmed to the BNVCA that they would take the incident seriously, and would transfer the girl to a school of her choice.