NYPD provides 24/7 protection for Columbus statue ahead of holiday

NEW YORK POST – CARL CAMPANILE, SHAWN COHEN

He’s Italian, very tall, a little stiff — and he’s getting round-the-clock police protection. No, it’s not Bill de Blasio.

In the city that’s the biggest terror target in the world, the NYPD is providing 24/7 body-guard services to the marble statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle.

The patrols, which consist of one or two cops working eight-hour shifts, were set up in hopes of preventing any more vandalism before Monday’s Columbus Day holiday.

“The statue has been there for years and years [since 1892] without any issues,” groused one law-enforcement source.

“Now because everybody’s complaining about Columbus, and they attacked him with paint, we have to put cops on there to make sure nobody does it anymore,” said the source, calling the new patrol a necessary, but irritating, “waste of manpower.”